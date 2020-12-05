Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 519 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 1.56% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,135,000.

Shares of KSA opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

