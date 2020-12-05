Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,164 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 507,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

