Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349,492 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $267.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

