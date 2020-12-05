Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,697 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.36% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

