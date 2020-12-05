Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 144.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.93 and a 200 day moving average of $238.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.46.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

