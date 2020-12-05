Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $200.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.62. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $376,034 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

