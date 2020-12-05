Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $180.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

