Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.67 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.26% of BlackBerry worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 150,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 82,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $8.52 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Cook sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $28,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

