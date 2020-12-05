Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.74 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.50 and a 200-day moving average of $190.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

