Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Omnicell worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

OMCL opened at $109.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 96.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $109.82.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,600. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.