Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.59 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Agree Realty worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 30.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.24. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

