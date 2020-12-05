Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 106.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.41% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,917,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,676 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,217,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $15,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,924,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 774,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 454,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

