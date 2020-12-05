Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.90 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 22.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 14.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 139,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

