Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after buying an additional 907,837 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $174.79 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

