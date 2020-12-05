Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of LivePerson worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,422 shares of company stock valued at $459,463. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

