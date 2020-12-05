Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,617 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after purchasing an additional 841,778 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after purchasing an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,039,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

NYSE:SE opened at $198.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

