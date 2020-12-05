Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 15,960 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of YETI worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in YETI by 3,059.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of YETI by 90.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 26.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,885,977 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YETI opened at $62.81 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

