Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 189,910 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of Equinox Gold worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 43.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 57.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 681,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 248,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 677.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 92,574 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

