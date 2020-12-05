Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 20,700 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,761,000 after purchasing an additional 984,185 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,794.00, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

