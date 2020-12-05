Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 35,200 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after buying an additional 1,304,925 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,379,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after buying an additional 839,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,869,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

