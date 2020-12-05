Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $51,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of MS stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $65.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

