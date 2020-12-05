Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,600 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 813,970 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.