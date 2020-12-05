Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 410 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Proto Labs worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

PRLB stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

