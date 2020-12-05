Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 410 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Saia worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Saia by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $185.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.