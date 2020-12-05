Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 420 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of UniFirst worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNF. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $873,892. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $189.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average is $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.