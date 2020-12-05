Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 508,819 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 508,819 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 60,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of The Southern by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 53,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 38,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,721 shares of company stock worth $2,884,840. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.