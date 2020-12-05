Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,486 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of The Ensign Group worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $73.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,431 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,568. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

