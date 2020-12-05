Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

