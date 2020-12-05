Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
QBAK opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 1.03. Qualstar has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
Qualstar Company Profile
