Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

QBAK opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 1.03. Qualstar has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

