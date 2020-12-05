Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after buying an additional 454,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

