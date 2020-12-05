Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

