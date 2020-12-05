Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

RSG stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

