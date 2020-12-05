Request (REQ) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. Request has a total market capitalization of $25.15 million and approximately $303,458.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Kyber Network, COSS and KuCoin. In the last week, Request has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00458357 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Binance, Kyber Network, COSS, Coineal, KuCoin, CoinExchange, WazirX, DDEX, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Koinex, Huobi Global, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.