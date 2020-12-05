Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

