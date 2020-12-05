RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $476.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RH’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefiting from its strength of the multi-channel platform and membership model enabled it to engage with customers virtually and not chase demand through promotions. The company’s core RH business, solid performance of new galleries, along with continued expansion of RH Hospitality despite adverse macro trends is encouraging. Also, its strategic initiatives to evolve RH from a home furnishings retailer to a luxury lifestyle brand over time will drive growth. Looking ahead, RH expects to reach 20% adjusted operating margin in fiscal 2020 with mid-single digit revenue growth. However, lower outlet and restaurant sales still remain a drag. Low inventory and supply chain disruptions, along with lower outlet sales are near-term headwinds.”

Get RH alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RH. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $390.06.

NYSE RH opened at $468.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.14. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $471.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.