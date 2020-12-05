Rotten Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,910.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. Rotten has a total market cap of $300,924.93 and $10,910.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00458357 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 41,175,890 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars.

