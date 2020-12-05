Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Raised to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

RMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 215.75 ($2.82).

Get Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 338.09 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.68. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.20.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.