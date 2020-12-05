Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target increased by Truist from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.