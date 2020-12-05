Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target increased by Truist from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.64.
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the period.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
