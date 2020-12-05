Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $93.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 159.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

