salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist

Truist reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $225.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.41 and a 200-day moving average of $220.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,861 shares of company stock worth $118,786,662 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

