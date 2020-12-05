SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after purchasing an additional 209,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $286.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,790.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

