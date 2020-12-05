Scotiabank Increases Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.25.

TSE AC opened at C$27.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.51. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

