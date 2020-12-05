Scotiabank Raises Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$28.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE:DND opened at C$32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$33.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

