Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,010 shares of company stock valued at $26,345,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

