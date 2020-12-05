SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $34.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

