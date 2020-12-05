SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $34.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Shares of SEAS opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,429 shares of company stock worth $993,175. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 82.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

