(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) & CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Head-To-Head Survey

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) and (SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, (SHGKY) has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and (SHGKY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group -0.14% -0.80% -0.10% (SHGKY) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CPI Card Group and (SHGKY), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A (SHGKY) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPI Card Group and (SHGKY)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $278.07 million 0.16 -$4.45 million N/A N/A (SHGKY) $538.20 million 2.39 $266.07 million N/A N/A

(SHGKY) has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Card Group.

Summary

(SHGKY) beats CPI Card Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include EMV and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The Other segment sells financial payment cards. It serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through sales representatives in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

(SHGKY) Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services. In addition, the company offers financial information, funds marketing and investment advising, asset management, and corporate marketing services along with healthcare services and strategic investments. It also involves in properties holding, rental, and international banking business. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

