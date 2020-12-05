Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEIR. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,148.67 ($15.01).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,737.50 ($22.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Weir Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,791 ($23.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,596.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,293.25.

In other The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) news, insider Engelbert Haan bought 1,000 shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

About The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

