Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 112.57 ($1.47).

Get NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) alerts:

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £261.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. NewRiver REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 214.50 ($2.80). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.2 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 25 conveniently located retail parks and over 700 community pubs.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.