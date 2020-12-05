Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Drops By 28.6%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.67. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.